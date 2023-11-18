Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

