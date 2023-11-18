Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PTLC opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

