Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ON

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.