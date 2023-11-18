Spire Wealth Management Has $466,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

