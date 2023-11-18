Spire Wealth Management Purchases 135 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TTC opened at $85.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toro

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

