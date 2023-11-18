Spire Wealth Management Sells 150 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
