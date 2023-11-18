Spire Wealth Management Sells 344 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.