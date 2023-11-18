SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $55.00 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

