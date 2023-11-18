S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

