Status (SNT) Tops One Day Volume of $8.59 Million

Status (SNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Status has a market cap of $156.33 million and $8.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,427.55 or 1.00019261 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004348 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006303 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,536,449 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,867,536,448.569934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04069751 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $8,664,092.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.