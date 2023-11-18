StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get First United alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First United

First United Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 million. First United had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 21.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Institutional Trading of First United

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 163.5% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 70,723 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of First United by 53.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.