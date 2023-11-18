StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $162.61 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Key Tronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 88,210 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

