StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.18. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

