StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.