StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
NeuroMetrix stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
