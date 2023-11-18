StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

