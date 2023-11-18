StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

