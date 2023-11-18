StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.69. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.