StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of AMS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.69. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
