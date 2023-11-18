StockNews.com Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.