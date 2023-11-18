StockNews.com Upgrades CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,018,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 174,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,389,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,951,000 after buying an additional 933,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.