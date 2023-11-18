Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,647 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $94.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $91.02.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

