Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

