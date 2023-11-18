Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 476 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,400.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $311,946.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,404.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,759. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

