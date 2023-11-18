Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KXI stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.