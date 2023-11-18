STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $131.37 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $131.37 million and $24.74 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,468.54 or 1.00023984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004330 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06775076 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $26,593,087.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.