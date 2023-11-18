Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SCR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.60.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Insider Activity at Strathcona Resources

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. Strathcona Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.12, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.51.

In other news, Director Andrew Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.