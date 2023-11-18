Stratis 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.43 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $141.94 million and $25.43 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.54 or 0.05311675 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00057953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,392,641 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

