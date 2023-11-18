Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $327.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.42. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,003.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,341 shares of company stock worth $129,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.