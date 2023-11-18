Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNCY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $778.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $26,510.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,933.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $30,566.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $26,510.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,166 shares in the company, valued at $332,933.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,492 shares of company stock worth $753,537 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after buying an additional 887,008 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

