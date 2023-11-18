Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$74.46.

SLF opened at C$69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.61. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$60.01 and a 52-week high of C$70.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

