Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 15,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $72,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

