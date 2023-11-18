S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Stock Up 4.6 %

SANW stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

