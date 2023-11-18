Symbol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $829,855.72 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a market cap of $166.71 million and approximately $829,855.72 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,275,641,366 coins and its circulating supply is 5,837,021,009 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

