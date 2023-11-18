Synapse 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.91 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $71.93 million and $4.91 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

