Synthetix (SNX) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00007605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $801.99 million and approximately $74.17 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 327,216,769 coins and its circulating supply is 289,225,126 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

