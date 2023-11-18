T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,794 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $32,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $97.79 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

