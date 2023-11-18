Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,710 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.29% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $73,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO opened at $154.39 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $156.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

