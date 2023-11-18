Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $154.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average is $140.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.