Tangible (TNGBL) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Tangible has a total market cap of $85.46 million and $6,001.41 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00007210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.63745491 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,579.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

