Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average is $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

