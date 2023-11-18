Target (NYSE:TGT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.39.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Target by 53.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 94,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Target by 12.8% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

