Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.