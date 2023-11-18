Terry Brian Kuiper Purchases 165,000 Shares of Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2023

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDIGet Free Report) Senior Officer Terry Brian Kuiper bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,250.00.

Stampede Drilling Trading Down 2.0 %

CVE:SDI opened at C$0.25 on Friday. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$56.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Stampede Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stampede Drilling Inc provides drilling rig services for the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services in southeast Saskatchewan and Alberta; and operational management services in the United States. It operates a fleet of telescopic double drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stampede Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stampede Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.