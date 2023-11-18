Terry Brian Kuiper Purchases 165,000 Shares of Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terry Brian Kuiper bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,250.00.
Stampede Drilling Trading Down 2.0 %
CVE:SDI opened at C$0.25 on Friday. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$56.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.
