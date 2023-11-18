The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

