The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $282.56 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

