The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,700 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $40,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,098,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after acquiring an additional 365,533 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

