The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 22nd

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 623.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 885,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 60,015 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 42.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,151,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

