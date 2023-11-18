The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $10.61 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

