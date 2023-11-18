The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $10.61 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
