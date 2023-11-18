The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $5.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRPN. Barclays lifted their target price on Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of GRPN opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Groupon has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Groupon by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 170.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

