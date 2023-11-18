The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after buying an additional 355,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,981,000 after buying an additional 322,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,227,000 after buying an additional 133,527 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

