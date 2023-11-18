The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 2,999 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.